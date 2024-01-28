Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.00. 1,633,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,718. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

