Investors Purchase High Volume of JetBlue Airways Call Options (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 92,158 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the typical volume of 56,386 call options.
JetBlue Airways Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.96.
View Our Latest Report on JBLU
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JetBlue Airways
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.