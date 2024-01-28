Investors Purchase High Volume of JetBlue Airways Call Options (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 92,158 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the typical volume of 56,386 call options.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

