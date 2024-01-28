IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 1.1% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 127.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.3 %

IQVIA stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.09. 1,040,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

