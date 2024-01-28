Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,983 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 196% compared to the average daily volume of 1,009 call options.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.39 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,804,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,561,000 after purchasing an additional 486,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after purchasing an additional 567,365 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,670,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,612,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,611,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,989 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.