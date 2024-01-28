iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Decreased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $44,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

