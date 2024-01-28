iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

