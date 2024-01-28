iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lowered by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

