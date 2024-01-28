iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,712 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 1.29% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $90,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

