iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.87 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

