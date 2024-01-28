iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lessened by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $107.66 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.