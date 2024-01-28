iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Ardent Capital Management Inc.

Ardent Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 367.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.18. 283,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,160. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $269.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.