iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IWM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.98. 33,478,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,186,488. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.