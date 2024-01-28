iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $183,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $127,411,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.79. 482,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,291. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $258.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average of $233.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.