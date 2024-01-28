iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,425,000 after buying an additional 580,010 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,210,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after buying an additional 475,622 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,842,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after purchasing an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $183.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.09 and a 1 year high of $184.81.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

