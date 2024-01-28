Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Shares of JACK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.73. 304,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,363. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after buying an additional 336,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 303,354 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

