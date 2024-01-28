Jane Tufnell Purchases 1,000 Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) insider Jane Tufnell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($15.34) per share, with a total value of £12,070 ($15,336.72).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,222 ($15.53) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,214.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,170.34. The company has a market capitalization of £825.83 million, a PE ratio of 509.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 974 ($12.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,260 ($16.01).

ICG Enterprise Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

