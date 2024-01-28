Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Update

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Jin Medical International Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZJYL opened at $178.00 on Friday. Jin Medical International has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $509.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
