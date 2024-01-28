Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Update

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jin Medical International Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZJYL opened at $178.00 on Friday. Jin Medical International has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $509.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

