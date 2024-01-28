JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $103.01

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.01 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 100.90 ($1.28). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust shares last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.30), with a volume of 2,070,562 shares.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Zoe Clements acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £33,950 ($43,138.50). 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

