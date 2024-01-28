JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,403 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,262 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 187,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. 3,184,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

