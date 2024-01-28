JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,388 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

