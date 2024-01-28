K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$35.17 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.90 and a one year high of C$35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of C$86.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.1213979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at K-Bro Linen

About K-Bro Linen

In other news, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$1,020,300.00. In other news, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$1,020,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total transaction of C$510,307.50. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

