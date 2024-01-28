Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.29 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Kava has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $786.06 million and approximately $22.29 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00084859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

