Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,220 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

