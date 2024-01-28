Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Lowered to $20.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.56 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

