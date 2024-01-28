Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $121.17 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average of $124.25.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

