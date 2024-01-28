Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

