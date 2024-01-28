KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,714,000 after acquiring an additional 56,480 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,584,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $599.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.63. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 109.25%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.11.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

