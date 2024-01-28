KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.660-5.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $601.11.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $599.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average is $513.63. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

