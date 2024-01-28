Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Up 178.0% in January

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Klabin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

