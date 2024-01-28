Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.410 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KNX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.