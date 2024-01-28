Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.

Shares of KNX opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.69.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,834,000 after acquiring an additional 80,322 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

