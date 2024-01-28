Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.43

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.50. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 11,707 shares.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

