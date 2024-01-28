L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $12.40-12.80 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

