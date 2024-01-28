Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.
Lakeland Financial Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ LKFN opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.
