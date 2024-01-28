Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

