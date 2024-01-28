Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $935.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $900.00 to $935.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $900.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $756.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $687.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

