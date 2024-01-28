Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $950.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $950.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.05.

Lam Research stock traded down $26.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $839.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $900.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $756.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

