Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Largo Resources Stock Performance

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

