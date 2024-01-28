Leelyn Smith LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 698 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after buying an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

Shares of META opened at $394.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.95 and a 1 year high of $396.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

