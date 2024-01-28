LGT Group Foundation Acquires 1,165 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.08.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $182.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

