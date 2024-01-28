LGT Group Foundation Acquires 4,945 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.15% of Vicor worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vicor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Price Performance

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $37.75 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $98.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

