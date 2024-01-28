LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,570 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

