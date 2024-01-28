LGT Group Foundation Has $4.90 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Western Digital by 19.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.