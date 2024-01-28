LGT Group Foundation Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $117.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $608.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

