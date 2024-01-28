LGT Group Foundation Has $7.18 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

View Our Latest Report on O

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.