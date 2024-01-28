LGT Group Foundation Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

