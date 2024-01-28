LGT Group Foundation Purchases 7,093 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.10% of Meritage Homes worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,090,000 after buying an additional 666,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 269,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day moving average of $142.56.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

