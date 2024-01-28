LGT Group Foundation Purchases 7,967 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NKE opened at $102.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

