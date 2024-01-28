LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

CVX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $184.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

