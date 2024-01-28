LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TECK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.30.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

