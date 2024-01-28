LGT Group Foundation Reduces Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,927,000 after buying an additional 394,731 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Datadog by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Up 1.4 %

DDOG stock opened at $123.95 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

